Kirti Kulhari Says 'Four More Shots Please 2' Celebrates The Flaws In Women And Men

Kirti Kulhari is all set for the second season of her much-loved show, Four More Shots Please. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, she spoke about how the web series celebrates the flaws in women. She also spoke about her character in the show and how the focus will shift towards the character’s career now.

Kirti Kulhari recently spoke to an entertainment portal about the central theme of her web series, Four More Shots Please, and how it celebrates womanhood. In the interview, she was asked about the perception of the audience that the show focuses too much on perfection. To this, she said that they are not talking about perfection at all. They are talking about people being perfect even with the flaws. She was of the opinion that the characters in the show make some errors every now and then, which is how life works in general. When she was asked if the show is solely towards perfection in women, she said that there are many entertainment pieces focusing on the flaws in men and that the men in Four More Shots Please are not perfect either. Kirti Kulhari added that the key message remains that people are amazing with their flaws and that one should learn to love themselves.

Kirti Kulhari talks about her character in the series

Kirti Kulhari was also asked in the interview about her character, Anjana Menon, in Four More Shots Please 2. She said that her character is more or less the same but will have more focus on the professional side. Kirti Kulhari also stressed on how the character will meet new people and also come across new circumstances. She said that the journey of the character will change. Have a look at the trailer of Four More Shots Please 2 here.

