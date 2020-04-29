French Envoy Expresses Grief Over Irrfan Khan’s Demise, Calls Him ‘actor Par Excellence’

French envoy Emmanuel Lenain expressed his grief over the untimely demise of Irrfan Khan who breathed his last at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on April 29. Recalling the collaboration between France and India for co-production of film Lunchbox, Ambassador of France to New Delhi said that the Irrfan stood out in every role.

Deeply saddened at untimely demise of actor par excellence #IrrfanKhan

A beloved international face of Indian cinema, the acclaimed actor stood out in every role he essayed, incl. the memorable ‘Lunchbox’, the first official co-production between India and France shown at Cannes pic.twitter.com/fy5dw0MJGe — Emmanuel Lenain (@FranceinIndia) April 29, 2020

The untimely demise of Irrfan has caused an outpouring of grief and Bollywood celebrities are extending their condolences to the actor’s family. Irrfan had announced in 2018 that he was suffering from neuroendocrine tumour, a type of cancer. He was under treatment in the UK before his return to India last year.

Irrfan had shot to fame with Mira Nair’s Academy-nominated Salaam Bombay in 1988. The turning points in his career, however, were the critically acclaimed roles in Haasil and Maqbool at the start of the millennium. Irrfan Khan had won the National Award for his work for Paan Singh Tomar. He was known for his numerous other acclaimed works in films like Haasil, Maqbool, The Namesake, The Lunchbox, Talwar, Piku and Hindi Medium that fetched him numerous awards.

Here's the statement released by Irrfan's team that confirmed the tragic demise:

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

(Image: Twitter / @FranceinIndia)

