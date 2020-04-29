Irrfan Khan's Dialogues From 'Piku' That Made Fans Fall In Love With His 'lovable Self'

Bollywood has lost an actor par excellence with the untimely news of Irrfan Khan's death at the age of 53 on Wednesday. Irrfan Khan succumbed to a colon infection after being admitted to the ICU at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital on Tuesday. He had been fighting with neuroendocrine tumour since 2018. The news of Irrfan Khan's death has shaken many.

In his marvellous career, Irrfan Khan has given the industry a slew of commendable movies that fans will remember for a lifetime. Today, we still cannot get enough of his warm, fun-loving character in Piku. The aura of living for today to enjoying what has been granted was laced with simplicity and pleasure; in characteristic Irrfan Khan style. Irrfan Khan in Piku went on to become synonymous with - loving yourself. Here's a look at Irrfan Khan's dialogues from Piku that will be etched in the history of cinema and in the hearts of masses forever.

Irrfan Khan's dialogues from Piku

Muje samajh mein nai aa raha, bekaar mein emotional hoke fas toh nahi gaya. Sun, sacchi mein ye beti and aur baap ke chichic mein fas gaya hu

Ye burden burden kya laga rakha hai aapne, emotional blackmail karke parents ko pata nahi kya sukh milta hai. Burden hote toh aap Delhi ke andar baithe hote, Calcutta leke nahi jaati vo aapko.

Tumhaare 90 saal ke bacche ko tumhaare saath mein adopt karna padega? Deepika Padukone, bilkul karoge? Matha kharab nai hai mera.

Huhhh, Kamal hai, aap har baat ko peth se kaise jod skte hai

Tapak gaya toh Banaras se acchi koi jagah nahi hai.

Irrfan Khan's impeccable dialogue delivery strikes the right chord in Piku. While promoting the movie back in 2015, co-star Deepika Padukone, in an interaction with a news portal, revealed that media perceives Irrfan Khan's personality as very strict, stern and intense. Deepika explained that Irrfan Khan is completely the opposite of the 'intense' notion attached to his name. Furthermore, the diva also stated has his sense of humour and coming timing is outstanding. Meanwhile, in another interaction, Deepika expressed that Irrfan Khan is true to himself and that is what makes him the best actor.

Irrfan Khan's team announced the news of his demise with a statement from him:

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heavenly abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it.”

