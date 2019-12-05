From '83' To 'Toofan': Sports Films That Are Set To Hit The Theatres Soon

Sports and Bollywood the biggest sources of entertainment in India. When the two come together they are sure to make fans go crazy. Recently Bollywood has been invested in a couple of sports-related films. Here is a list of a few upcoming sports-related movies.\:

Also Read | '83 Director Kabir Khan Speaks About Working With DeepVeer; Says It Was A Dream Come True

All the upcoming sports-related movies

‘83

One of the most anticipated films for 2020 is the Kabir Khan directed film ’83. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. The film is about India’s first World Cup victory in 1983. The first look of Ranveer Singh for the movie was released on his social media handle and fans couldn’t keep calm after spotting the resemblance between the actor's look and the veteran Capitan Kapil Dev.

Also Read | '83: Harrdy Sandhu Feels Emotional Portraying Madan Lal In The Ranveer Singh Starrer

Saina

Parineeti Chopra has been working tirelessly over the past few months for this role. She has been cast to play India’s famous badminton player Saina Nehwal. The actor is often seen posting videos and pictures on social media of her workout and immense pain that she has undertaken for the film. The film is being directed by Amol Gupte and for a very long time Shraddha Kapoor was believed to play the role, however, due to schedule conflicts, the role was passed onto Parineeti Chopra.

Also Read | 'Saina' Prep Brings Parineeti Chopra Back On Set, Actor Shares A Sneak Peek Of The Biopic

Toofan

After the massive success of Bhag Milkha Bhag, the actor-director duo are back with another sports entertainer. Toofan is a fictional story of a boxer played by Farhan Akhtar. The actor has undergone intense boxing training and has been dedicated to perfecting the character. The director said the film is about a beautiful, heartfelt love story that happens to be about boxing.

Also Read | 83: Kapil Dev Reacts To Ranveer Singh's 'Natraj Shot'

Rashmi Rocket

After playing the world’s best shooter, Taapsee Pannu is back with yet another sports entertainer with Rashmi Rocket. The film is directed by Akarsh Khurana and will be an athletic movie. This too is a fictional movie set in Gujarat, a twenty-one-second motion poster of the film has been released and fans have been anticipating the film ever since.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.