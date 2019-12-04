'83 Director Kabir Khan Speaks About Working With DeepVeer; Says It Was A Dream Come True

Kabir Khan’s next, '83, is reportedly one of his most ambitious projects to date. The movie is slated to be just a few months away from its release. '83 is a biopic of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev who won India the Cricket World Cup of 1983. The film has reportedly been an emotional journey for the entire crew and cast and in an interview with a daily portal, Kabir Khan revealed his experience of working with the duo, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Kabir Khan talks about working with husband-wife duo, Ranveer and Deepika

In the interview with the daily portal, Kabir Khan opened up about working with the real-life couple. Kabir reportedly said that working with Deepika and Ranveer is every filmmaker’s dream-come-true. He felt privileged that both of them were cast in his movie together. Kabir Khan shared that he believes they not only make a great couple on-screen but are also “gifted actors” who worked incredibly hard for their roles in '83. He also reportedly added that Ranveer had put in a lot of effort which is visible in the photographs that have been doing the rounds on the internet.

Kapil Dev had singlehandedly changed the game during 1983’s World Cup carving his name in the list of legendary cricketers. He is also said to have brought India to the limelight of sports. Kabir Khan’s film, 83 stars Ranveer Singh in the role of Kapil Dev. A few stills that have been on the rounds on the internet shows the actor in an identical pose to that of the legendary cricketer. Even his getup in '83 seems to be on point for the role. However, while Ranveer is hailed as the highlight of '83, Deepika Padukone is hailed as the “soul” of the movie. Deepika is reportedly playing Kapil Dev’s wife on the silver screen, Romi Devi.

'83 is reportedly one of the most awaited of the year 2020. Boasting of a talented ensemble, '83 cast includes Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Boman Irani, Harrdy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Amrita Puri, Jiiva Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Sahil Khattar and Chirag Patil. Kabir Khan's '83 is slated to hit the silver screen on April 10, 2020.

