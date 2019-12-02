'83: Harrdy Sandhu Feels Emotional Portraying Madan Lal In The Ranveer Singh Starrer

Harrdy Sandhu is currently known for his massive fan following as an established Punjabi singer whose songs have crossed the barrier and are applauded by not only Punjabis but people from all over the world. He will be making his acting debut through Ranveer Singh's film '83 which showcases the story of Indian cricket team during 1983 World Cup. Apparently, Harrdy has always been a cricket fan and has been a cricketer himself while playing for India in the national U-17 cricket team but for some physical injury he couldn't pursue that career path for himself. So, when he heard about this movie being made and expressed his interest in being a part of such a film, he auditioned and got selected for the movie. Harrdy would be portraying the role of Madan Lal in the film.

Harrdy Sandhu commenting on his role in '83

Harrdy showed how important and special this role was fro him through this Instagram post he shared in March 2019, "It was my Dad’s dream for me to play for India. It was my dream to win a World Cup. What I couldn’t do in real life because of an unfortunate injury, going to do that in the reel life. Doing a film about my first passion Cricket. It is a very emotional feeling for me. I’ll be playing Madan Lal Sir, who at the time when I played U-17 India, was also the bowling coach at the National Cricket Academy." Check out his post below.

All about the film '83

The film '83 will see Ranveer Singh, Harrdy Sandhu, Saqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Ammy Virk, Adinath Kothare, Sahil Khattar and Chirag Patil as the Indian cricket team squad from 1983's world cup. The film will be directed by Kabir Khan who last directed movies like Kabul Express, New York, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ek Tha Tiger, Phantom, and the last being Tubelight. Ranveer will be playing the role of the Indian captain Kapil Dev where Deepika Padukone who will be seen as Romi Dev (Kapil Dev's wife).

