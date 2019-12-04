'Saina' Prep Brings Parineeti Chopra Back On Set, Actor Shares A Sneak Peek Of The Biopic

Parineeti Chopra shared new stills from the sets of Saina. The Ishaqzaade actor has been prepping for her role as the ace badminton player for a long time. Read on to know more about this story and Parineeti’s prep for the Saina biopic.

Parineeti from the sets of Saina

Parineeti Chopra is juggling between the preparation and shoot of her two upcoming films. The Ishaqzaade actor is busy shooting for her film The Girl on the Train, which is the Hindi adaptation of Paula Hawkins' novel of the same. Parineeti is also busy prepping for her role as ace badminton player Saina Nehwal. The Ladies vs Ricky Bahl actor has been prepping for her role as Saina for months.

Parineeti Chopra recently shared a few stills from the sets of Saina. Parineeti is rigorously practising for her role as the world-class badminton player. The Ishaqzaade actor shared these stills on her Instagram stories. In the first story, Parineeti thanked the Thane Badminton Academy for helping her train for the film. In the next story, Parineeti is being driven to the sets of Saina. She captioned the video by stating ‘Match Day 2 peeps #Saina’. She then went on to share a few more pictures of her playing badminton and prepping for the role. Check out Parineeti Chopra’s stories here.

Also read | Superfit Parineeti Chopra Gives A Sneak Peek Into 'Saina' Prep Post Her Neck Injury

Also read | 'Ashamed' Saina Nehwal Demands Severe Punishment For Horrific Hyderabad Murder Culprits

Apart from Saina, Parineeti Chopra is also shooting for her film The Girl on the Train. The Girl on the Train is based on British author Paula Hawkins' best-selling novel of the same name. An American adaptation of the book has already been done. This film was released back in 2016. Emily Blunt played the lead role in the film and even won several awards for her critically-acclaimed performance. Parineeti Chopra-starrer The Girl on the Train is set to release on May 8, 2020. The film has been directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Kirti Kulhari alongside Parineeti Chopra.

Also read | Saina: Parineeti Chopra's Coach To Be Played By This Actor, Saina Nehwal Says, 'amazing'

Also read | Saina: Parineeti Chopra Suffers Injury On Sets Despite 'care', Shares Pic Of Hurt Neck

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.