From Bikini To A Simple Kurta, Sara Ali Khan's Travel Fashion Is All Things Pretty

Sara Ali Khan is literally raising the temperature in winters with her holiday pictures. The 'Kedarnath' actress after celebrating Christmas with family in Mumbai, headed to an undisclosed location (which from the pictures looks like South India) with her friend for some sun and warmth. From donning a bikini to a simple kurta, Sara shared different shades of her travel on Instagram.

Sara Ali Khan, who is accompanied by her friend Kamya Arora on her holiday currently, shot for a photo shoot, a day before heading off to South India for some relaxation. Sharing some goofy pictures, Sara and Kamya sure made the Christmas festivities look all things fun. This is not the first time Sara and Kamya are off on a mini-vacation. In November, the two were enjoying being a tourist in New York.

On the professional front:

Sara Ali Khan has a plethora of projects in the pipeline. She will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Coolie No1. Apart from that she also has Love Aaj Kal 2 in the pipeline. The sequel of Love Aaj Kal is not titled yet. The film releases on Valentine’s Day next year. Not much else is known about the other members of the cast. The film has been produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films. He had produced the original, along with Saif Ali Khan.

