Sara Ali Khan's Cool Reply To Varun Dhawan's Playful Comment On Her Pic Is A Must-read

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle to share some beautiful portrait pictures of herself. The 'Coolie No. 1' actress spoke about her eyes in hilarious poetry she wrote and called herself 'Sasti Rekha'. Reacting to it, the actress' Coolie No.1 co-star, Varun Dhawan poked fun at her picture he mentioned in his comment of Sara having ample free time. He wrote, “U have a lot of free time” to which she replied, “Varun, this was on our set only"

Sara Ali Khan's reaction to Varun's story

Sara Ali Khan has a plethora of projects in the pipeline. She will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Coolie No1. Apart from that she also has Love Aaj Kal 2 in the pipeline. The sequel of Love Aaj Kal is not titled yet. The film releases on Valentine’s Day next year. Not much else is known about the other members of the cast. The film has been produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films. He had produced the original, along with Saif Ali Khan.

What's next for Varun Dhawan:

The actor has a plethora of projects in his kitty. Varun Dhawan’s film Coolie No.1 reunites him with father David Dhawan who has previously directed Varun in films like Judwaa 2 and Main Tera Hero. Coolie No.1 is the sequel of Govinda’s hit film of the same name. Sara Ali Khan stars alongside Varun Dhawan in the film. Coolie No.1 marks the first film that Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan will be seen together in.

Varun Dhawan, apart from Coolie No.1, will be also seen in Remo D’Souza’s upcoming film Street Dancer 3D. Varun Dhawan will be seen sharing screen space with actor Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Prabhudeva in the film. Street Dancer 3D is set to release on January 24, 2020.

