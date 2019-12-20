Sara Ali Khan Loves To Be The Big Sister To Taimur. See These Pics From Her Post For Proof

Taimur Ali Khan, born on December 20, 2016, celebrates his birthday today and sister Sara Ali Khan took to her social media handle to share some adorable pictures. "Happiest birthday Tim Tim," Sara wrote sharing some cute pictures with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son. Take a look.

Sara Ali Khan's cool reply to Varun Dhawan's playful comment on her pic is a must-read

SARA TALKS ABOUT TAIMUR

In an interview with a magazine, Sara said, "Taimur has the ability to lighten up everybody’s mood by just being there. I am happy to see my father enjoy fatherhood with Taimur because, while he has been a great father to me and Ibrahim, he is at the age and stage in his life where he gets to enjoy fatherhood the way it should be enjoyed. I see the happiness and contentment Taimur brings to his life; I love that. Taimur has helped our family bond like never before."

In another interview, Sara said, "To be honest, I don't get to see Taimur very often, but every time I do, he's a bundle of happiness. When Taimur is happy, the whole room is happy. He is my blood and the source of my father's joy"

Sara Ali Khan identifies herself as 'sasti Rekha' in hilarious poem, Varun Dhawan reacts

On the professional front:

Sara Ali Khan has a plethora of projects in the pipeline. She will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Coolie No1. Apart from that she also has Love Aaj Kal 2 in the pipeline. The sequel of Love Aaj Kal is not titled yet. The film releases on Valentine’s Day next year. Not much else is known about the other members of the cast. The film has been produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films. He had produced the original, along with Saif Ali Khan.

Kartik Aaryan comes to rescue Sara Ali Khan as she trips on stage; watch video

ALSO READ | Sara Ali Khan schools Ranveer after he forgets steps of 'Aankh Marey', video goes viral

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.