From 'Jawaani Jaaneman' To 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', Here Are Some Upcoming Movies Of Tabu

Tabassum Fatima Hashmi, popularly known as Tabu, has continued to sway people with her incredible performances. The versatile actor is known for her exceptional acting prowess and the ability to immerse into the character that she chooses to portray. Tabu kick-started her Bollywood journey with a small appearance in 1980’s Bazaar, after which there was no looking back. The national award winner has innumerable acclaimed films to her credit today. We have penned down the Andhadhun actor’s upcoming movies after her recent outing in De De Pyaar De and Bharat-

1. Jawaani Jaaneman

Tabu will star in Nitin Kakkar’s coming-of-the-age drama film Jawaani Jaaneman. This movie also features Saif Ali Khan and debutant Alaya F in the lead roles. Jawaani Jaaneman will revolve around father-daughter relationship which will be essayed by Saif and Alaya, while Tabu will portray a prominent character in the film. Produced under the banner of Pooja Entertainment, the movie is slated to release on February 7, 2020.

2. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

This Telugu language movie is helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. Co-produced by Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna under their respective banners of Geetha Arta and Haarika & Hassine Creations, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo will showcase Pooja Hegde, Allu Arjun, Tabu, Nivetha Pethuraj and Jayaram in the lead roles. This action-drama flick is scheduled to theatrically release on January 12, 2020.

3. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

This much-anticipated sequel to the 2007 horror-comedy thriller flick Bhool Bhulaiyaa stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is being directed by Anees Bazmee and is produced under the banner of T-Series. Recently, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor welcomed the latest addition to the star cast through his Instagram post. Kartik posted a picture of Tabu on his social media and expressed his excitement about working with her.

Tabu is collaborating with the filmmaker Mira Nair for the adaptation of Vikram Seth’s A Suitable Boy. This BBC’s series will feature Tabu, Ishaan Khatter and FLAMES fame actor Tanya Maniktala in pivotal roles. Earlier, Tabu created magic with 2006 drama film The Namesake, which was also Mira’s directorial. The duo has now reunited for A Suitable Boy.

