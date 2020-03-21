Kanika Kapoor Testing +ve For COVID-19 To Kartik Aaryan’s Monologue; Top News Of The Week

Bollywood is on temporary lockdown, major projects have been pushed ahead and B-Town is on a standstill. This comes in as a precautionary measure from the ongoing pandemic. Still, the entertainment industry managed to grab some headlines. Here are a few highlights of the week that grabbed the audience's attention.

Bollywood on lockdown

Several Bollywood and television names took the initiative to raise awareness to fight the outbreak of the novel coronavirus or the COVID-19. Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram and TikTok to share the #safehands challenge. Ekta Kapoor also showed the right way to wash hands. Anushka Sharma, on the other hand, requested everyone to work from home in a video. Bollywood celebrities are urging everyone to stay at home. Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Alia Bhatt shared pictures and videos urging people to stay indoors.

Kanika Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus

Indian playback singer, Kanika Kapoor tested positive for coronavirus. She was taken to KGMU hospital in Lucknow. Kanika Kapoor attended the same party as some politicians and many others and now they too are being screened. Kanika Kapoor had returned from London where she reportedly got infected by the virus.

Alia Bhatt- Ranbir breakup rumours

The internet was abuzz with rumours of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor calling it quits. However, the two have not officially commented on the rumours. There were reports that Alia Batt and Ranbir Kapoor faced troubles in the relationship.

Karthik Aaryan’s appeal

Kartik Aaryan took to a two minute and twenty-four seconds video to share the gravity of the situation of the coronavirus pandemic. He spoke in his signature monologue style. Kartik Aaryan was rather straightforward in telling people to stay indoors and not consider the temporary lockdown ‘a summer vacation’ and stay indoors. The video went viral within moments after Kartik Aaryan shared it on his IG.

Neha Kakkar slapping TikTok star Riyaz Ali

In a video shared by Neha Kakkar earlier this week, she was seen doing a quirky take of Thapad Lagaungi Song with TikTok star Riyaz Ali and brother Tony Kakkar. During the take, she slapped Riyaz Ali as per the lyrics of the song, which was supposed to be fun. But in the video, Riyaz was taken aback as per several reports. The video received a lot of flak from netizens.

