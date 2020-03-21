Coronavirus: Harsha Bhogle Takes Subtle Dig At Kanika Kapoor For Partying Irresponsibly

The coronavirus outbreak has disrupted the world. Everything has come to a standstill with schools, colleges, malls, theatres etc being completely shut down. All major sporting events have been cancelled. People have been advised to stay indoors to minimize the risk of the coronavirus outbreak spreading as the toll in India has risen to 258 cases at the time of writing this report.

Harsha Bhogle takes a jibe at Kanika Kapoor

On Friday, popular cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter and expressed his disappointment about people not taking the coronavirus threat seriously. He took a jibe at Indian singer Kanika Kapoor, who is the latest celebrity that tested positive for coronavirus. She didn't test herself after coming from infected areas and went about partying instead with approximately 100 people.

Harsha Bhogle expressed his disappointment at educated people acting in such a manner. He also said that a million people can do everything right but it requires a few silly people to lose the fight. He added that we all are together in this and asked everyone to stay vigilant.

It is so disappointing when so many people are trying so hard and stupid, literate people coming from infected areas go around partying. A million people can do right but it requires a few silly people to lose the fight. Let us stay vigilant. We are in this together. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 20, 2020

Kanika Kapoor tested positive for coronavirus

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor had recently confirmed through her Instagram account that she had tested positive for COVID-19. As the news hit the headlines, controversies broke out regarding her social activities after her return from London about 10 days ago. After being screened at the airport, Kanika Kapoor allegedly attended several get-togethers and parties risking passing on the deadly infection. She was heavily criticized for her ignorant attitude.

IMAGE COURTESY: HARSHA BHOGLE INSTAGRAM