From 'Sardar Udham' To 'Bhramam,' Amazon Prime Video Releases New Titles

Amazon prime video is ready to keep the audiences entertained in the upcoming festive season and has announced various new titles set to stream on the platform in October. From Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham Singh, Prithviraj Sukumaran's Bhramam to the supernatural horror film Dybbuk starring Emraan Hashmi, movie buffs are in for a delightful treat in the coming month. From biopics to horror and thriller to drama, here's what the streaming giant has in store for its users

Amazon prime video's list of upcoming releases

Releasing its list of movies for the upcoming festive season on Friday, September 24 Amazon Prime video's official Instagram handle wrote, "We’re here to make your day and this festive season better: here’s unveiling all the latest and greatest to come (sic).”

Vicky Kaushal's biopic based on the Indian revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh will mark its entry this month. The Uri actor recently revealed his film's release on the streaming giant through his social media handles."My heart is filled with love as we bring to you the story of a revolutionary. This October, watch #SardarUdhamOnPrime, @primevideoin (sic)." he wrote.

Another on the list is the Malayalam remake of Ayushmann Khurrana's blockbuster Andhadhun, titled Bhramam. The movie will star actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead along with Unni Mukundan, Mamta Mohandas, Raashi Khanna and Shankar Panicker. The movie is slated to release on October 7, 2021.

Emraan Hashmi is all set to spook the audiences with his official remake of the hit Malayalam film Ezra, titled Dybbuk. Directed by Jayakrishnan, the upcoming horror movie thriller's original saw Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. Stand-up comedy series One Mic Stand will also reprise its second season. The innovative comedy is set to showcase some fabulous guest comics.

Adding to its regional titles, the Tamil family drama Udanpirappe, starring Sasikumar and Jyothika as well as superstar Suriya's murder mystery Jai Bhim will also mark their entry on the streaming platform. Jai Bhim will mark its premiere in November, and also stars Rajisha Vijayan and Lijomol Jose in lead roles.

Dev Patel’s American medieval fantasy film, The Green Knight, which is an adaptation of the 14th-century poem Sir Gawain and the Green Knight as well as the teen horror drama I Know What You Did Last Summer will also be releasing soon.

Adding to its international projects, Amazon has a treat for all football buffs as it's coming up with a special series based on the life of the legend Diego Armando Maradona, titled Maradona: Blessed Dream will be showcased among other titles. Justin Bieber: Our World, a documentary that delves into the life of pop icon Justin Bieber is also slated to entertain all the Beliebers.

