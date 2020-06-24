'Fukrey' 3 Director Teases Movie Release, Kangana Ranaut' Tweet About 'movie Mafia' & More

Today, on June 24, 2020, Kangana Ranaut spoke out against the Bollywood 'movie mafia'. Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu released an English version of the poem Pravaasi, titled The Migrants. Here are some of today's top entertainment and celebrity stories.

Is 'Fukrey 3' In The Pipeline? Director Hints The Same With This Epic Meme

The director of the Fukrey movies, Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, recently shared a meme online that hinted at Fukrey 3. The meme featured Pankaj Tripathi's iconic character, Panditji, who indirectly implied that Fukrey 3 was in the works. The meme also featured Pulkit, Varun, and Ali, who were the leads in the Fukrey movies.

Kangana Reveals 'Movie Mafia' Claims Outsiders Aren't As Good Looking As Star Kids

Some people saying it’s body shaming no it’s not, it’s a reality check for movie mafia people like Karan Johar who went on record to say if outsiders arnt as good looking and talented as star kids it’s not his fault, people must wake up to their crude brain washing https://t.co/G24uHsgNbr — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) June 24, 2020

Kangana Ranaut has always been an outspoken critic of nepotism in the Bollywood film industry. After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the actor restarted her crusade against the problem of Bollywood nepotism. She recently posted a tweet online where she called out the Bollywood "Movie Mafia" for preferring star kids over outsiders. She also claimed that the so-called Movie Mafia considered star kids to be more talented and good looking that outsiders.

Taapsee Pannu Releases English Version Of 'Pravaasi' Poem Titled ‘The Migrants’

On June 10, 2020, Taapsee Pannu shared a Hindi poem titled Pravaasi. After the poem was widely praised by her fans, Taapsee Pannu decided to share an English version of the same poem. The actor has now shared the English version of the poem, titled The Migrant. The poem discusses the plight of migrants during the pandemic and requests the listener to help whoever they can during these trying times.

Sonu Sood 'does Not Care' About Allegations Of Helping Migrants For Political Gains

While most people are praising Sonu Sood for his social work during the pandemic, some critics claim that he is only helping migrants for political gains. In a recent interview with a news portal, the actor revealed that he did not even care about such allegations. Moreover, he revealed that he was too busy helping people to deal with such baseless accusations.

Saroj Khan's Daughter Says That Choreographer Will Be Discharged In 2-3 Days

Taking to social media, Saroj Khan's daughter posted a health update for her mother. She stated that Saroj Khan was currently in the hospital and had tested negative for COVID-19. She then added that her mother would be discharged in another 2 to 3 days.

