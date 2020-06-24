Harshvardhan Rane had only Chinese options for racing wheel rig; does an 'Atmanirbhar'

Two slogans have been raised by the well-known names of the country recently. One was Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging for an ‘Atmanirbhar’ (self-reliance) campaign by suggesting the comsumption of local products and services to boost the economy amid COVID-19, and the other was the ‘Boycott China’ movement that is gaining intensity amid the tensions at the border. Harshvardan Rane recently combined both the movements when he was looking out for rigs for his racing wheel.

Harshvardhan took to Instagram to share that all the options available online were from Chinese companies. So the actor did an ‘Atmanirbhar’ by going to the local hardware store and buying aluminium rectangular tubes, even posing outside the store with it. The Sanam Teri Kasam star then made the rig by turning a ‘carpenter’ himself, and posted a video of how he set it up with a hammer, screw and tape.

Harshvardhan Rane had earlier shared that he was fully supportive of the ‘Boycott China’ movement, sharing a video of scientist-turned-education reformer Sonam Wangchuk and his quote on how the movement could impact China amid its aggression at the border.

His post was before tensions escalated further, leading to the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese Army at the Galwan Valley, in which 20 Indian Army personnel were martyred. Numerous other stars like Paresh Rawal have also called for a ‘Boycott Chinese products’ response since then, and urging all to go off apps like TikTok. Film association FWICE and traders body CAIT have also urged celebrities to refrain from promoting Chinese goods and services.

