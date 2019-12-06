Fuller House's Fifth And Final Season's Release Date Is Out | Read Details About The Cast

Fuller House is an American sitcom, created by Jeff Franklin. The show is aired on Netflix. The first half of the fifth and the final season of Fuller House is going to release soon, and fans can’t seem to wait for it. Read ahead to know more-

After months of waiting, Fuller House season 5 is here

The Full House spin-off, Fuller House season 1, launched on Netflix in February 2016. The show started with the plot that, D.J. Fuller is a mother of three young boys and is a recent widow. D.J.'s sister Stephanie, her best friend Kimmy, and Kimmy's teenage daughter all move in to help raise her sons. The house is now a lot "fuller". Later, the second season of the show was released on December 9, 2016. The third season was split into two parts, with the first half of nine episodes being released on September 22, 2017, and the second half on December 22, 2017. On January 29, 2018, Netflix renewed Fuller House for a fourth season, which was released on December 14, 2018. On January 31, 2019, the show was renewed for its fifth and final season of eighteen episodes. The first half is set to premiere on December 6, 2019, with the second half set to premiere in 2020.

The cast of season 5

In the season 5 of Fuller House, Candace Bure will be reprising her role as D.J. Tanner-Fuller along with co-stars Jodie Sweetin as Stephanie Tanner, Andrea Barber as Kimmy Gibbler, Juan Pablo Di Pace as Fernando, Soni Nicole Bringas as Ramona, Michael Campion as Jackson, Elias Harger as Max, Dashiell and Fox Messitt as Tommy, Adam Hagenbuch as Jimmy Gibbler, Scott Weinger as Steve Hale, John Brotherton as Matt Harmon and Ashley Liao as Lola. The original cast of Full House, including Bob Saget, John Stamos, and Dave Coulier, will also be making appearances throughout the season. Bob Saget, in fact, took to his official social media handle to thank fans for all these years. Take a look at his post-

Yes, @FullerHouse Season 5 drops December 6 @netflix - Thanks to all the fans all these years... pic.twitter.com/2ShtrjZBSz — bob saget (@bobsaget) November 24, 2019

Fuller House season 5 trailer

