Gadar 2 Box Office Predictions: Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel Starrer Eyes ₹35 Crores Opening?

Gadar 2 is all set to hit theatres on the Independence Day weekend, August 11. The film will clash with the Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2. With the two movies releasing on the same day, a box-office battle is inevitable.

3 things you need to know

Gadar 2 stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead role.

The movie is a sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

The movie is helmed by Anil Sharma, who helmed the original film as well.

OMG 2 box office predictions show a positive trend

Gadar 2 will be released in theatres on August 11. Given that the movie is releasing on the Independence Day weekend, it is expected to draw heavy audiences. Trade Analyst Sumit Kadel took to his X account, formerly known as Twitter, to share the box office predictions of the film’s business. As per a trade tracking site, Sacnilk, Gadar 2 has already sold 1,54,179 tickets for Day 1 amounting to Rs 3.96 crore through bookings alone.

(As per Sumit Kadel, Gadar 2 will be a blockbuster | Image: Sumit Kadel/X)

As per the expert, the movie is eyeing a comfortable opening of Rs 30-35 Crores on the opening day. He has also added that owing to the positive word of mouth, the film will mint Rs 100-130 crores in its 5-day weekend run. He added that the film will be a ‘blockbuster’ and “Sunny Deol will show the new generation his peak stardom of 90’s again in 2023.”

What will draw audiences to theatres for Gadar 2?

While Gadar 2 has a strong recall factor, the film faces direct competition from Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2. Given the situation, Sumit Kadel told Republic Digital, “Gadar 2 will be much bigger initially than OMG 2. It carries a huge brand and legacy. It caters to mass audiences and it caters to single screens audiences, so it is down to getting a bigger opening than OMG 2. As far as initial predictions go, Gadar 2 will lead.”

Another factor that gives the Sunny Deol starrer an edge over OMG 2 is that the movie is granted a U/A certificate unlike an adult-only certificate given to OMG 2. This deems Gadar 2 fit for viewing for family audiences as well. Additionally, the film’s plot is centred on patriotism and so the Independence Day release will give it an edge.