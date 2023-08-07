Sunny Deol Chants Hindustan Zindabad At Wagah Border Ahead Of Gadar 2 Release | Watch

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel recently visited the Wagah Border in Amritsar ahead of the release of Gadar 2. The actors spent time with the Indian army soldiers. A video of the actor with the soldiers is doing rounds on social media.

3 things you need to know

Sunny Deol will reprise his role as Tara Singh in the upcoming film Gadar 2.

The film will release on the same day as Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2.

The movie also stars Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in important roles.

Sunny Deol channels his inner Tara Singh in Amritsar

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel landed in Amritsar on August 5 for the promotion of their film Gadar 2. The duo visited Golden Temple to seek blessings of the divine before the film’s release. They then spent time interacting with the jawans at the Wagah-Attari border.

In a new video going viral, Sunny Deol can be heard chanting ‘Hindustan Zindabad’ to the soldiers. The actor’s character in the film, Tara Singh could also be heard chanting the phrase in the trailer. In the video, Deol says, “Hindustan Zindabad Hai, Zindabad Tha aur Zindabad Rahega”. This was met with thunderous applause from the audience.

Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel attend Gadar 2 concert in Ghaziabad

On August 6, a day after the actors visited Amritsar they landed in Ghaziabad for the promotion of their film. At the event, a concert for all of the movie’s songs was organised. In a video, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel can be seen sharing a dance on Main Nikla Gaddi Leke. Their performance has gone viral and fans are sharing the video in big numbers.

(Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel shared a dance on Main Nilkla Gaddi Leke | Image: Sunny Deol/Instagram)

Apart from the actors, singer Udit Narayan was also present at the event. He crooned the lines of Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava live at the event. The songs are the reworked versions of the original songs that featured in the 2001 movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma will reprise their roles in the upcoming film.