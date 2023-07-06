Gadar 2: Arijit Singh To Sing Main Nikla Gaddi Leke Alongside Udit Narayan?

As the release of Gadar 2 draws near, the filmmakers are gradually sharing important information about the film. Following the release of a revamped version of Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava, the makers have now unveiled details about the other songs in the movie. During a song launch event held on July 5, the creators provided insights into the upcoming songs.

3 things you need to know

Gadar 2 is a sequel to the 2001 movie Gadar : Ek Prem Katha.

The movie will feature a reworked version of the songs from the original movie.

One of the songs Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava was released on June 29.

Gadar 2 live concert soon

A press meet of Gadar 2 recently happened, which was attended by director Anil Sharma, singer Udit Narayan and music composer Mithoon. At the event, the singer put up a live performance of the song Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava and the original Main Nikla Gaddi Leke. It was also annouced that the a few more songs are on their way.

Director Anil mentioned that there are two other songs in the movie sung by Arijit Singh. Mithoon confirmed the news and revealed that one of the songs is called Dil Jhoom. He also commented that all the songs of the films were composed in Mumbai. He assured the fans that Dil Jhoom will be one of the best songs of the film's album.

Mithoon also announced, “We are planning a Gadar 2 concert. It'll consist of live performances by the singers.” Anil asserted that even though Mithoon has had an illustrious career, “As a director, I feel this is his best album!”. After releasing the reworked version of Udd Jaa Kaale Kavaa, the makers are all set to unveil Main Nikla Gaddi Leke.

Much anticipated Main Nikla Gaddi Leke remake to be out soon?

In the press conference, the Gadar 2 team mentioned that after an overwhelming response to the reworked Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava, they will release the new song Main Nikla Gaddi Leke soon. Udit Narayan has voiced the reworked version of the song, just like the original. He commented that the song is powerful and that, “In just an hour, we recorded one mukhda and antara. We took a break and then sang the rest of the song in approximately 45 minutes to an hour.”

Media reports suggest that Arijit Singh will also lend his vocals for the song Main Nikla Gaddi Leke. However, the makers did not comment on the singer’s involvement in the remake of the popular song.