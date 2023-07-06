Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Animal Delayed: Will This Benefit Gadar 2, OMG 2?

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal was to open in theatres on August 11 but got postponed to December 1. It was originally slated to clash with Gadar 2 and OMG 2. This, however, is no longer the case. Trade analysts believe that with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's movie out of the way, both Gadar 2 and OMG 2 will benefit. We dig deeper.

3 things you need to know

Why is Animal a big film?

With Sandeep Vanga in the director’s chair and Ranbir Kapoor as the lead actor, Animal was a big film to begin with. The director's previous Kabir Singh, which marked his Bollywood debut, minted Rs 373 crore globally. Before this, he made the original Arjun Reddy, which put Vijay Deverakonda on the map. With the two movies, the director established a cult fanbase, especially among the youth of the country.

(Ranbir Kapoor is said to be seen in never before avtar in Animal. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and others. | Image: YouTube screengrab)

The coming together of Bollywood and South's big names was a sure-shot success recipe. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala told Republic Digital “Animal is a big film with a youth appeal. Sandeep Vanga’s last outing Kabir Singh was also a massive box-office hit. There are huge expectations riding on it.”

Not just the duo, Rashmika Mandanna also helps the film achieve a pan-India reach. On the other hand, Gadar 2 and OMG 2 are largely focused on the North market, especially the Hindi belt.

More screens equal more business

(The Independence Day weekend this year would have seen a massive clash of titles if Animal's release date was not postponed. A delay in VFX and some song sequences are touted as the reason for the delay of Ranbir Kapoor starrer. | Image: Twitter)

With Animal out the way, more screens will be available for the two releases which assures more footfall. Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi said, "This will ensure a better showcase for Gadar 2 and OMG 2 at the theatres. Animal is an event film, it is a very big-mouthed film. Now that Animal is postponed, I am sure that Gadar 2 and OMG 2 will benefit a lot.”

Gadar 2 vs OMG 2: Which will fare better at the box office?

Come August 11, the Independence Day weekend, the domestic box office will see a clash of the titans. Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 will be pitted against Akshay Kumar's OMG 2. Sunny's film rides high on the nostalgia factor, and OMG 2 too banks on the franchise factor as it is a sequel to OMG (2012). . To rule out either will be premature. When the first Gadar film was released in 2001, it emerged victorious in the box office clash with Lagaan, another popular film with a huge star. It's best to say that team Gadar is prepared for what is coming.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala opined that Gadar 2 will fare better at the box office. “I am expecting Gadar 2 to do better because Gadar was a very huge blockbuster along with Lagaan. The subject is also more appealing, given the India- Pakistan narrative. It has got a better chance to do well at the box office than Oh My God 2. While OMG 2 is a comedy movie for a family audience, Gadar 2 has the upper hand.”

(Gadar 2 and OMG 2 are both franchise films. Gadar was released in 2001 while OMG was released in 2012 | Image: Twitter)

While Bala is confident about the initial box office outcome, film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi maintains caution. Rathi said, “Both the movies have potential. Gadar 2 is an iconic mass entertainer in Indian cinema and it will have a huge nostalgic value among people who watched the movie over 20 years ago. OMG was a very popular film too. Akshay Kumar is a popular star in his own right, and hopefully both the movies will do well”. He also said that without the promotional material, trailers or any other assets, it would be difficult to predict which will do better.

As per trade analyst Sumit Kadel, Gadar 2 is on track to be a massive hit at the box office. He said, “It will take an opening of a minimum of Rs 15 crore. And OMG 2 will depend on word of mouth, but it can grow big. Gadar 2 will be much bigger initially than OMG 2. It carries a huge brand and legacy. It caters to mass audiences, and it caters to single screens audiences, so it is down to getting a bigger opening than OMG 2. As far as initial predictions go, Gadar 2 will lead."