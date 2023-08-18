Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Faces Backlash For 'mistaken' X Post Against Akshay Kumar

Director Anil Sharma of Gadar 2 finds himself in the midst of an online uproar after an apparent social media misstep. The controversy revolves around a tweet in which Sharma seemingly quoted a comment suggesting that Akshay Kumar's film, OMG 2, had potentially impacted Gadar 2's achievements by sharing screens and audiences. Both movies premiered on August 11, with Gadar 2 soaring past the Rs 300 crore milestone, while OMG 2 hit the Rs 100 crore mark globally.

3 things you need to know

Anil Sharma directed Gadar 2 featuring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel.

In its inaugural week, Gadar 2 amassed a staggering ₹286 crore.

A week into its release, the movie starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi has collected a total of ₹84.72 crore.

Anil Sharma clarifies accidental retweet

Anil's accidental retweet included a message that read, "Congrats Akki sir but you have literally denied Gadar 2’s many records by splitting screens and making use of overflows. Still congrats." This screenshot circulated widely on social media, prompting accusations of insecurity directed at Sharma.

(A screen grab of Anil Sharma's tweet going viral | Image: Anil Sharma/X)

In response to the backlash, dicrector issued an apology on social media, explaining, "Hi all.. I meant to retweet this, but mistakenly clicked the comment’s retweet button. Always love and regards for @akshaykumar.. the Industry has won.. congratulations all👍 #OhMyGadar2."

(Screen grab of Anil Sharma's tweet giving clarification | Image: Anil Sharma/X)

The incident originated from Anil Sharma's reaction to Akshay Kumar's original post in which Akshay Kumar expressed gratitude to the audience for their support of OMG 2, acknowledging a successful week for both films. He even paid tribute to Gadar 2 by singing Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava. Akshay's tweet read, "A big thank you to our audiences for all the love for #OhMyGadar and giving us the greatest week in Indian Film History! प्यार और आभार🙏🏻#Gadar2 in cinemas#OMG2 in cinemas."

(Screen grab of Akshay Kumar's Tweet | Image: Akshay Kumar/X)

Gadar 2 and OMG 2 shine at box office

Both Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, and OMG 2, featuring Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam Dhar, and Pankaj Tripathi, debuted simultaneously and have been met with strong box office performances. Gadar 2 is close to crossing the Rs 300 crore milestone in India, while OMG 2 is inchding towards Rs 100 crore mark at domestic box office.