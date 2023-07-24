Gadar 2 Director Talks About Barbie-Oppenheimer Ahead Of Box Office Clash With OMG 2

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma finally broke his silence on the Sunny Deol starrer clashing with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 on August 11 at the theatres. The director took to Twitter to opine on the box office clash between two Indian films in the pretext of Barbenheimer. For the unversed, Barbenheimer is a social media-born portmanteau for Barbie and Oppenheimer, both of which were released on July 21.

3 things you need to know

Anil Sharma has helmed Gadar 2, 22 years after the first film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

The movie will release on August 11, clashing with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2.

Gadar 2 stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles.

Anil Sharma shares his views on box-office clashes

Anil Sharma took to his Twitter handle to talk about people’s love for cinema. He shared an anecdote from when he saw huge crowds outside theatres, cine-goers queueing to watch Oppenheimer and Barbie and termed the crowd of ‘kids, adults and families’ as a ‘festival mode’ for cinema.

Talking about two movies releasing on the same day, he wrote, “#BarbieTheMovie #openheimer .. people are loving both .. .. this is magic of cinema .. especially when two gd films cm together..” Anil's tweet got the attention of social media users who are hailing the director for overlooking competition with another film in the spirit of good content.

(Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma shared his views on box-office clash on Twitter | Image: Anil Sharma/Instagram)

Gadar 2 to reign supreme at the box office, as per experts

Gadar 2 and OMG 2 will hit theatres on August 11, the Independence Day weekend. Weigh in on which film will perform better at the box office, trade analyst Ramesh Bala told Republic Digital, “I am expecting Gadar 2 to do better because Gadar was a very huge blockbuster along with Lagaan. The subject is also more appealing, given the India- Pakistan narrative. It has got a better chance to do well at the box office than Oh My God 2."

He added, "While OMG 2 is a comedy movie for a family audience, Gadar 2 has the upper hand.” His opinions were mirrored by analyst Sumit Kadel. He told us, "Gadar 2 will take a minimum opening of Rs 15 Crores."

(Gadar 2 and OMG 2 are both sequels films | Image: Twitter)

In Gadar 2, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will reprise their roles of Tara Singh and Sakeena respectively. OMG 2, headlined by Pankaj Tripathi, will reportedly see an extended cameo by Akshay Kumar.