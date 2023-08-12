Gadar 2: Fans Reach Rajasthan Theatres In Tractors To Watch Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel Film

Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel as the main leads released in theatres on August 11. The legacy of the movie was so great that fans thronged to the theatres on its opening day to watch the film. In the sequel to Gadar, Sunny Deol reprised his role as Tara Singh.

3 things you need to know

Gadar 2 was directed by filmmaker Anil Sharma.

The movie outperformed OMG 2 on its opening day and collected Rs. 40.10 crore nett.

A video from the screening of the film has gone viral.

Gadar 2 fans visit cinema halls in tractors

History repeated itself again after Gadar 2 fans reached cinema halls in their trucks and tractors. A video from Bhilwara in Rajasthan has been making the rounds on the internet wherein moviegoers were seen reaching theatres in lorries. The clip was from the Inox theatre in the City Centre Mall of the region.

In 2001, I had heard stories of people visiting the cinema halls in trucks and tractors to watch #SunnyDeol in #Gadar. 22 years later, the craze is intact. An video from Inox, City Centre Mall , Bhilwara Rajasthan, for #Gadar2. pic.twitter.com/ZNDtWQ6kcY — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) August 11, 2023

The craze of Gadar 2 was similar to when the first installment was released in theatres back in 2001. In the video, fans were seen arriving at the mall in large groups to witness the action again. They were cheering and rejoicing at the moment, while parking their tractors in the parking lot of the mall.

Craze of Gadar remains intact

Around 22 years ago, when Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was released in theatres on June 15, 2001, fans were so elated and overjoyed that they thronged to the theatres in their trucks and tractors. It was reported back then that fans used to rush into the halls after reaching the venue in tractors. Even after so many years, nothing has changed and Sunny Deol was right when he said that Gadar 2 will carry on the legacy built by the first installment of the movie.