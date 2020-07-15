Roopa Ganguly Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput With Video Of A Kid Singing 'Khairiyat', See

It has been one month since the sad demise of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, 2020. Actor-turned politician, Roopa Ganguly is one of those who have been vocal about the actor's death and asked some pertinent questions about it. To mark the one month of Sushant's demise, she shared a video of a little boy singing one of Sushant's songs.

Roopa Ganguly remembers Sushant Singh Rajput

Taking to her Twitter account, Roopa Ganguly posted a link to an Instagram fanpage of Sushant Singh Rajput. She added a caption saying, "Remembering #SushantSinghRajput". Take a look:

The page shared an adorable video of a little boy crooning to Sushant Singh Rajput's song Khairiyat from his last movie, Chhichhore. In a very sweet voice, he sings the first paragraph of the song. The Chhichhore song was originally sung by Arijit Singh.

The song Khairiyat is about taking care of a person and asking after their well-being. The song was composed by Pritam while the lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The movie Chhichhore released in 2019 and was based on battling suicidal thoughts.

Watch the video of Khairiyat here:

Chhichhore cast Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. Tahir Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, and others played important roles. The movie is helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The movie was a huge success at the box office.

Sushant Singh Rajput's posthumous film, Dil Bechara will release on July 24. Despite his fans asking for a theatre release of the movie, the makers have decided to release it on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. The movie also stars Sanjana Sanghi in the lead while Swastika Mukherjee, Saswata Chatterjee, and Saif Ali Khan play supporting roles.

Dil Bechara is helmed by Mukesh Chhabra and bankrolled by Fox Star Studios. The movie is an official remake of the Hollywood film The Fault in Our Stars which is turn is based on a novel by John Green of the same name. Both movies focus on the lives of two star-crossed lovers who suffer from cancer.

Watch the Dil Bechara trailer here:

Image credit: Still from Khairiyat song, roopaganguly7 Instagram

