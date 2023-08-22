Gadar 2 Star Sunny Deol Compares Tara Singh To Marvel Superheroes: He Is Backed By God

Sunny Deol is currently basking in the success of his latest release Gadar 2. The film made nearly Rs 400 crore in 11 days of its run at the domestic box office so far. During a special screening in London, Sunny talked about the success of Gadar 2 and compared it with superhero films made in Hollywood.

3 things you need to know

Gadar 2 is the sequel of the 2001 film Gadar:Ek Prem Katha.

Both Sunny and director Anil Sharma have hinted at the possibility of Gadar 3.

In the movie, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprise their roles as Tara Singh and Sakina.

Sunny Deol compares Tara Singh to Marvel heroes

Gadar 2 has struck a chord with the Indian audience and the box office numbers are a testament to its success. Even on the second Monday after its release, the film made Rs 13.80 crore. In a conversation with Variety, Sunny Deol reflected on the success of the film and credited the portrayal of family bonds in the film as the reason for its success. He also mentioned that the beauty of Gadar 2, according to him, is that the audience has "connected" with it.

(Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma headline Gadar 2 | Image: Youtube Screengrab)

As talks are on about another sequel to the film, Deol did not rule out the possibility of the same and said it has the potential to be in a franchise. Comparing his character Tara Singh to Hollywood superheroes, the actor said, “Now, it’s become an Indian Marvel hero. Tara Singh has become a character who is backed by God and has no other superpowers.”

'Gadar 2 has mirrored the success of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha'

(Sunny Deol reprises his role as Tara Singh in Gadar 2 | Image: Youtube Screengrab)

Gadar 2 success has been huge, with the film becoming the second highest-grossing Hindi movie of the year. Sunny Deol told the international publication that the last time he saw such a celebration was when Gadar was released in 2001 and “people were enjoying and celebrating it”. He also added, “I’m just on top of the world and feeling so happy.” Gadar 2 was released in theatres on August 11 and zoomed past its competition OMG 2 at the box office.