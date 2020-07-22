Ganesh Hegde Lauds Sushmita Sen For Breaking Norms Onscreen, Recalls 'Mehboob Mere' Shoot

Choreographer Ganesh Hegde is all praises for Bollywood beauty Sushmita Sen as he recalled shooting the song 'Mehboob Mere' for the 2000 film Fiza which featured Hrithik Roshan and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. He spoke to an international daily and recalled how the actor had been a trendsetter in those days. He said that Sen dominated the screen with her presence and commanded respect with her personality and choices off-screen.

Ganesh Hegde shared an anecdote about the item song 'Mehboob Mere' in particular as he shared that Sushmita Sen had refused to shoot and lip-sync for the song as the lyrics were very suggestive. She made composer Anu Malik change the lyrics before she could go ahead with the shoot. The original track reportedly had the line 'aa garmi le mere seene se' (come feel the heat of my bosom) which was later changed to ‘aa narmi le mere aankhon se (bask in the softness of my eyes)’.

Hegde recalled how Sushmita had been very particular about her projection on the screen and said that the Main Hoon Na actor broke the norm for item numbers at that time. He shared that her trance-like moves, including the belly dancing, in the song Mehboob Mere had been her own style of dance. He went on to claim that she could hold an entire stage down all by herself and shared how he had gambled by letting her dance to Sting's popular romantic song 'Desert Rose' on the stage.

Return of Aarya

Meanwhile, Sushmita is currently riding high on the praise for Aarya. The actor had made a comeback with the Disney+ Hotstar web series. She played the titular role of a woman who gets involved in the drug mafia after her husband’s death and is forced to take charge of her family. Director Ram Madhwani recently announced the second season of the show in an interactive session on Instagram.

"Now in season two, what will Aarya want... the obstacles we are going to put in her way so that you can root for her more. Watch out for season two," Madhwani said revealing that the team is already working on an idea for the show's sophomore run.

Aarya premiered last month and was well-received for its taut narrative and effective performances. The season one also featured Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das, Manish Chaudhary and Sikander Kher.

