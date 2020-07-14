Sushmita Sen Opens Up On How Saying "No" Can Hurt Egos In Film Industry

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen recently spoke up about how difficult it might be to say no to a project and how it can affect one's career in the long run. She spoke about how people take it to their hearts if one says no to a certain project for varied reasons. She also revealed that people in the film industry have huge ego issues and that is an established fact that everyone knows about. Sushmita Sen also spoke about wanting to work with people that give her a reality check and not just hail her for any work.

Sushmita Sen on the repercussions of saying no to a project

Sushmita Sen has lately been making headlines for her good work in the web series Aarya. In a recent interaction with a leading news portal, the actor opened up on how she had been rejecting quite a few projects before taking up Aarya. She said that saying no to too many projects comes out as alienating people. She stated that they are all in business with humungous egos and that is not a secret to anyone. Each time one says no, it becomes a problem, it might even mean to some that the person does not wish to work at that point.

Sushmita Sen was of the stance that she has always prioritised being honest and responsible with the projects that she takes up. She chooses them so she is responsible for it, no matter what the content is like. She said that a few projects that came to her were not good enough while in a few other cases, people would behave like they are doing a favour by keeping someone in the industry which does not work with the talented actor. She also admitted that she is currently hungry for good work.

Sushmita Sen also spoke about the kind of work environment that she likes to be a part of. She said that she likes to collaborate with fantastic and creative minds in every department. As an actor, she prefers working in a stricter environment where she is told on her face when she goes wrong with something and not just be blindly hailed for it. She said in the interview that she needed such response big time and it is what helps her grow, otherwise, she believes, she is just another actor trying to stay in the game. Sushmita Sen also said that she learnt how to say no years back and she can actually say it euphorically.

Image Courtesy: Sushmita Sen Instagram

