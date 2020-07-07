'Dil Bechara' Trailer: Sushmita Sen Reviews It, Says 'Wish I Knew Sushant Singh Rajput'

Sushmita Sen shared Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara poster on her official Instagram handle and penned a lengthy heartwarming note. Sushmita expressed that she didn't know Sushant Singh Rajput personally, and only knew him through his films and some interviews. Sen further wrote, "I wish I knew him, had the opportunity to work with him."

Expressing about Sushant's tremendous 'emotional intelligence' both on and off-screen, the Aarya actor wrote that she feels like she knows him better now and she has thanked his fans for that. The Main Hoon Na actor also wrote that Sushant touched countless lives with endearing simplicity, grace, love, kindness, and his life-affirming smile.

"To all you Sushant Singh Rajput Fans...He was blessed to be this loved by you all...not just as a brilliant Actor but also, as a celebrated human being, one who belonged!! But mostly, that we would’ve had the time, to share the mysteries of the ‘Universe’ from one Sush to another...and maybe, even discovered why we both had a fascination for the number 47", Sushmita wrote.

Expressing her views about the trailer, Sushmita Sen penned that she 'loved' the trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput's film, Dil Bechara and also wished the 'very best' to the entire team of the film. Furthermore, Sen extended her regards and respect to Sushant's family, friends, loved ones, and his fans.

Sushmita Sen's post

Dil Bechara trailer

On July 6, 2020, the trailer of Dil Bechara, Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie, was released online. As soon as the 2 minutes 44 seconds visual was unveiled, fans gushed to share their thoughts about the trailer. Not only fans but some celebs also wished director Mukesh Chhabra the best for his debut directorial. The trailer of Dil Bechara sees Sushant at his charming best, alongside co-star Sanjana Sanghi. Watch it here:

About Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara is an adaption of the hit Hollywood flick, The Fault in Our Stars. The film is based on John Green's novel- The Fault in Our Stars. Dil Bechara chronicles the story of how two cancer patients fall in love with each other and experience all that was on their wishlist. Dil Bechara releases on July 24 on Disney+ Hotstar.

