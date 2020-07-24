Gauahar Khan opens up about spending sleepless nights, says 'no replacement for love'

Lockdown seems to have struck hard on actress Gauahar Khan and her recent post on social media is proof of the same. Gauahar shared a post on Instagram along with her “no filter” picture and described how she is spending sleepless nights for a long time. For the unversed, the actress for the last 15 days is in Pune looking after her father who recently underwent a major surgery. Apart from this, the actress also had a reference of love in her post where she mentioned that “there is no replacement for love.”

Gauahar Khan talks about spending sleepless nights

In the picture, the Bigg Boss 7 winner actress can be seen sitting inside her car while striking a pose with her no-makeup look. The actress even asked her fans to share their bare moment in life where they realized that certain things matter to them in life. Scores of her fans were quick enough to drop their comments under the post and expressed their moments where they felt completely the same as the actress. One of the users while narrating her experience wrote that when his mother was hospitalized then he felt exactly the same for almost two months. Another user praised Gauahar’s beauty in the picture and wrote that she is one such actress who looks flawless even without makeup. A third follower commented that when both his parents were hospitalized then he felt the same and could think of anything else. Another user appreciated Gauahar’s courage and the way she tackled situations in the last 15 days. The user called her a “sherni” and wrote how she fought everything so bravely.

The popular television face has been motivating her fans and followers in the fight against the novel Coronavirus COVID-19. Sometime back, in an interview with a news portal, Gauahar Khan urged the citizens to stay at home. Gauhar Khan started her video interview with a leading news portal by saying that she knows it is a tough time as we are forced by nature to stay indoors, but we all are together in this. To look at things from a positive side, the 36-year-old model then said that it is time to do a few things that most of us have not, for a long time including dancing, singing.

(Image credit: Gauahar Khan/ Instagram)

