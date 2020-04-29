Bigg Boss 7's Gauahar Khan Says Her Palms Have Turned 'fatty' After Washing Clothes; See

The winner of Bigg Boss 7, Gauahar Khan, has been an active social media member and she uses her presence to keep entertaining her fans and followers. In a recent as well as relatable post, Gauahar shared a picture of her palm on her Instagram story. The hands look swollen and Gauahar Khan gives the reason why.

Gauahar's 'fatty' palms

Gauahar posted a picture of her palm and informed her fans that her fatty palms have swollen more after she washed her clothes. The actor added the words, "Fatty palms...even more after washing clothes" to the image. Here is her post:

She later also shared a boomerang of herself where she can be seen ready to pray. She pointed out how the colour combination of her dress matches with the colours of the holy book of Quran that she has in her hand. Here is a snip:

Gauahar Khan has been celebrating the month of Ramzan and she keeps giving updates about how she is celebrating it on her Instagram. She talked about how she is missing her sister Nigar Khan during the festivities, as reported by a leading daily. She also shared that Nigar made yummy food, including samosas and kebabs and they would eat them during Iftar.

Gauahar also revealed that Nigar will be making these dishes in America. Nigar is also planning to open a food business there. She added that she missed the fun the two sisters had during the month of Ramzan every year.

Gauahar is currently spending time with her parents. The actor shared a cute TikTok video along with her mother. In the video, she asks her mother whether she was adopted. Her mother hilariously replies that if they wanted to adopt, they would have brought home someone better. Here is the video:

Source: Gauahar Khan's Instagram

