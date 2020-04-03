Gauahar Khan's Message To Fans Amid Lockdown Is All About Care & Concern

Popular television face Gauahar Khan has been motivating her fans and followers in the fight against the novel Coronavirus COVID-19. As the Government of India announced a nationwide lockdown for 21 days on March 24, 2020, the citizens are pushed indoor till April 14, 2020. Recently, in an interview with a news portal, Gauahar Khan urged the citizens to stay at home. Read on to know whom Gauahar Khan wants you to think about before stepping out of the home during the lockdown.

Gauahar Khan wants fans to think about these people

Gauhar Khan started her video interview with a leading news portal by saying that she knows it is a tough time as we are forced by nature to stay indoors, but we all are together in this. To look at things from a positive side, the 36-year-old model said that it is time to do a few things that most of us have not, for a long time including dancing, singing. Giving an insight into her quarantine, Khan said that she puts loud music at her home while working out.

Further in the conversation, the Bigg Boss 7 winner said that the people at home should be grateful that they have a life and can breathe in and out. Later, Khan asked her fans to think about the people who are at greater risk during this pandemic situation. She mentioned about the people who are vulnerable to the Coronavirus that includes the ones with lower immunity and old age group. Ending the conversation, the Ishaqzaade actor said that above all the others, we should most importantly think about ourselves.

