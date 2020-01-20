Amitabh Bachchan Shares The First Look Of Jundh; Teaser To Release Tomorrow

Amitabh Bachchan is busy shooting for the various films he will be seen in 2020. Jhund is one such film in which he will be seen as a leading character. The veteran actor took to Twitter to share the first poster of the film and also announced other details with it. Here is what Amitabh Bachchan shared:

Read Also| Amitabh Bachchan Returns From Ritu Nanda's Chautha In Time For Father's Death Anniversary

Amitabh Bachchan shares first look of his upcoming film Jundh

In this tweet, we can see Amitabh Bachchan is seen a blue hoodie. He is seen facing the wall and slums where he is looking at a football. The title of the film is written on Amitabh Bachchan’s hoodie in this sketch-like poster. It is speculated that this film is based on the life of Vijay Barse, who is known as the founder of Slum Soccer.

Read Also| Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar Express Condolences Over Bapu Nadkarni's Demise

Vijay Barse is a retired sports teacher who founded an NGO called Slum Soccer. Under this foundation, he took in street kids who were hooked on drugs and rehabilitated them to turn them into soccer players. He built a whole team out of the children he rehabilitated, and this film will cover this story. He managed to rehabilitate street kids by keeping them off drugs and crime by turning them into soccer players and building a whole team.

Read Also| Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek & Navya Naveli Immerse Ritu Nanda's Ashes In Haridwar

It is reported that many on-set pictures surfaced the internet, but this is the first official picture of the film to be released. The teaser of the film will be releasing on January 21, 2020. In the tweet, Amitabh Bachchan wrote “JHUND ... झुंड !! ... JHUND ... झुंड !!”. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, Tandav Film Entertainment & Aatpat. The film will be directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule.

Read Also| When Amitabh Bachchan Met Real-life Auro On Sets Of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati

Image courtesy: Amitabh Bachchan Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.