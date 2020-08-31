In Sushant Case, Gaurav Arya & New Entrant Kunal Jani Quizzed By ED After Rhea Drug Chats

Goa hotelier Gaurav Arya, whose name had surfaced in the several WhatsApp chats of Rhea Chakraborty, reached the Enforcement Directorate's office on Monday. Sources have also revealed that Mumbai-based Kunal Jani, known for his investment in the hospitality sector has also been summoned by the ED. He is being quizzed with regards to Gaurav Arya and the alleged drug-nexus that surfaced through Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp chats in which Arya was named.

On Sunday, Gaurav Arya had been confronted by Republic TV as he was departing for Mumbai from Goa after being summoned by the ED wherein he claimed that he never met late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and that he was '100%' being framed in the case.

Last contact with Rhea in 2017: Gaurav Arya

On being asked if he knew Rhea Chakraborty, Gaurav Arya revealed that he hadn't been in touch with her since 2017. Further, Gaurav Arya claimed that he was going to cooperate completely with the investigative agencies, but claimed not to know why his name had been raised in connection with the ongoing probe in the case. When asked whether he was being framed, he said '100%'.

Based on Siddharth Pithani’s revelations, CBI believes Rhea was indirectly linked with a drug cartel that caters to Bollywood clients and knows about its operation, sources informed Republic Media Network, adding that the quizzing of a person named Gaurav Arya will throw more light on this matter.

Rhea's chats expose alleged drug-nexus

On August 26, several WhatsApp chats between Rhea and hotelier Gaurav Arya surfaced where the duo was seen discussing the buying and selling of banned narcotics and substances in a big contradiction to her lawyer's statements where he claimed that-- "Rhea has never consumed drugs in her life".

The 15-page WhatsApp conversations between Rhea and drug peddlers, handed over to the NCB, indicate that Rhea and her associates had purchased significant quantities of drugs and had appeared to panic when their stash was running out. Another chat had also shown Rhea discussing spiking Sushant Singh Rajput's tea or coffee with a drug to get a certain 'kick'. In her interviews to friendly media where she made to slander Sushant as a drug-addict, she claimed to only be the person 'coordinating' this.

