Rhea In Hot Water; CBI To Meet NCB As Pithani Makes Drug Nexus Revelation In Sushant Probe

A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the Sushant Singh Rajput death case will meet a unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) which has also filed a case against Rhea Chakraborty, sources said on Sunday. Meanwhile, the CBI is expected to question Rhea about the drug angle on her third day of interrogation at the DRDO guesthouse in Mumbai. Sources said that the CBI is looking at a wider drug nexus connected to Bollywood, same as the NCB.

'Rhea indirectly linked with a smaller drug cartel'

Based on Siddharth Pithani’s revelations, CBI believes Rhea was indirectly linked with a drug cartel that caters to Bollywood clients and knows about its operation, sources informed Republic Media Network, adding that the quizzing of a person named Gaurav Arya will throw more light on this matter.

Sources also said that Rhea never used to procure the drugs and marijuana directly, and that Neeraj, Dipesh Sawant, Samuel Miranda and Keshav were tasked to do the job of procuring. The network of drug dealer 'Chinku Pathan' in South Bombay and another individual by the name “Immaa” operating in Andheri-Juhu are being probed.

On Friday, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) sources told Republic Media Network that Rhea Chakraborty and others "are just the tip of the iceberg". In a massive newsbreak, Republic TV has learned that the NCB's scope of the investigation is far larger.

'Summons will be issued at the right time'

"Our probe is different. While we have registered a case against Rhea and others, we have a clear cut mandate that we will probe the whole drug cartel in Mumbai," NCB sources told Republic TV. Sources informed that the agency will not only go after drug peddlers but also the cartels that have been operating with impunity in the country's financial capital.

Sources added that they will investigate how easily are banned substance and narcotics available not only for Bollywood celebs but also to Mumbaikars. The agency sources said that summons to Rhea Chakraborty and others will be issued "at the right time as they are just the tip of the iceberg."

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty was quizzed for more than 7 hours on Saturday by the CBI in Mumbai. Top sources have told Republic Media Network that the actor continues to back her 'depression theory' and is 'hell-bent to prove that the late actor was mentally unstable'. She has categorically refuted using drugs on her own and attempted to slander Sushant in this regard, even though numerous WhatsApp chats show her to be closely arranging the supply of recreational drugs, and also speaking about spiking Sushant's beverages, which was allegedly without his knowledge though she claims otherwise.

