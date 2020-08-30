Rhea Continues Denial Spree On Sushant's Expenses For Her; CBI Grills Her On June 8 Exit

After the prime accused in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Rhea Chakraborty, was quizzed for more than 7 hours on Saturday by the CBI in Mumbai, top sources have told Republic Media Network that the actor continues to back her 'depression theory' and is 'hell-bent to prove that the late actor was mentally unstable'. Republic has accessed details of her questioning thus far; she is set to be grilled again on Sunday.

Rhea quizzed over her source of income

Rhea was grilled regarding financial transactions, especially regarding the 15 crore allegation made by Sushant's father. According to sources, Rhea has denied any wrongdoing and told CBI that she hasn't taken a single penny from Sushant and whatever they spent, it was according to Sushant's will. Republic had accessed details of Sushant's bank account transactions for Rhea and her brother Showik which were not insubstantial in any way. Earlier, Rhea had been unable to match her income with her expenses and assets, ED sources had told Republic regarding the agency's own questioning.

Sources said that Rhea was grilled over her sources of income and her lifestyle to which the Jalebi actor responded by saying that she has nothing to hide as everything is in black and white. CBI officers including Nupur Prasad questioned Rhea regarding their separation and why did she leave knowing Sushant was very unwell and needed support in that mental state. Sources said that Rhea told that officials that she never wanted to leave but Sushant was adamant and wanted her to go back.

Sushant wanted to move to Coorg: Rhea to CBI

Rhea also told CBI that Sushant informed her that he would move out of the city to Coorg to pursue organic farming and had also started looking for a place to stay there, sources added. Rhea also added that Sushant also told her that her condition was also turning bad and she needs to be away for a few days to recover. Once she recovers she can come back and help him, sources said. It is not yet known what 'condition' Rhea was referring to.

Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh, domestic help Keshav, manager Samual Miranda and accountant Rajat Mewati also quizzed by the CBI team on Saturday at the DRDO guest house. On Friday, Chakraborty had been interrogated by the central agency for over 10 hours and allowed to return home under police escort as a large number of media personnel were present outside her building.

She had been earlier questioned by the Mumbai police in the case. The Enforcement Directorate has also quizzed her in a related money laundering case. Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has filed a case under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, including Section 27, which specifies punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance and Section 29, which provides for punishment in case of abetment and criminal conspiracy.

