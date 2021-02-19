Gayatri Devi Biopic Is In Works Announces Writer Bhavani Iyer; Dia Mirza Shares Excitement

Bhavani Iyer, the screenwriter who has previously penned down films like Raazi, Lootera and Black, has taken to Instagram to announce her next project. Her next venture as a writer is going to be the Gayatri Devi biopic series, the rights to which, as per her post, were very recently released by her grandchildren. The announcement post garnered a response from Dia Mirza, who can be seen expressing her excitement for the project and wishing the team for the same. The announcement post by Bhavani Iyer and the response that it received from Dia Mirza can be found below.

Gayatri Devi biopic series announcement post:

As one can see in the post above, the upcoming royal drama series is going to be co-produced by Juggernaught productions and Mango People Media. As far as the cast and crew of the upcoming series are concerned, no details regarding the same have been revealed yet. More on the same will be shared with the readers as and when the maker reveals them. Additionally, the above post was commented on by Dia Mirza, who can be seen wishing the team for the venture. A screenshot of that comment can be found below as well as on Bhavani Iyer's Instagram handle.

Dia Mirza's comment:

A little About Gayatri Devi:

Gayatri Devi was considered as one of the most beautiful women in the world and a fashion icon. In addition to the same, she was known for her style and charisma. At one point in time, she was listed among the ''World's Ten Most Beautiful Women'' by Vogue magazine.

The London-born princess of Cooch Behar was the third Maharani of Jaipur from 1939 to 1970 after her marriage to Maharaja Sawai Man Singh II. She entered active politics on an anti-Congress plank in 1962 when she founded the Swatantra Party in Rajasthan and won a landslide victory from Jaipur Lok Sabha seat the same year and again emerged victorious in 1971. She was lodged in Tihar Jail in Delhi during an Emergency. Gayatri Devi breathed her last at the age of 90 in 2009.

