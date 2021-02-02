Tony Bennett Practices Performing Even While Battling Alzheimer's Disease

American Singer Tony Bennett has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. In the latest edition of the AARP Magazine, Tony Bennett's wife and son revealed that Tony Bennett has been suffering from Alzheimer's disease since 2016. Her wife even said that he isn't the Tony she knew but when he sings, the old Tony is back.

In the AARP Magazine, an insight from the neurologist Gayatri Devi is also taken. She has been the guiding force for Tony Bennett's Alzheimer's battle and his treatment. She said that her patient successfully pursued his career and went on a tour in 2019 even if he was diagnosed with the disease since 2016. The magazine even stated that the singer has more concerts lined up in March of this year.

Also Read | Music Helping Tony Bennett Battle Alzheimer’s Disease

Also Read | NCB Detains Sushant Singh's Friend Rishikesh Pawar After Month Of Being 'absconding'

Tony Bennett's Alzheimer's battle didn't make him stop singing

In the latest edition of the AARP Magazine, the neurologist taking the care of Tony Bennett also said that music has helped Tony Bennett in numerous ways. She added that he is on his toes because music stimulates his brain in a significant way. She even said that he is a ray of hope and a lot of people at the age of 94 without any cognitive disorder don't do so much work as he does being a man who battles with dementia every day.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Twins With Her Pet Dog Diana, Says 'White Tiger And Her Cub'

However, she said that the pandemic has taken a toll on his health. Due to the lockdown, Tony Bennett wasn't able to perform so his health has declined quite a bit. She added that a lot of her patients fighting with the same disease are suffering a tremendous amount of depression because of the isolation that the pandemic brought with it. Although, she has advised Tony Bennett's family to take him to rehearsals twice every week so that his mind remains healthy.

Tony's wife Susan Bennettedo further stated that singing is everything to him and it has saved the life of the singer on innumerable occasions. Alzheimer's disease is characterized by the progressive loss of memory and can often lead to dementia or the ability to speak or recognize loved ones. Thankfully, Tony Bennett has been suffering all this on a very minor amount. He is even spared from the worst symptoms of the disease like terror, depression, and rage. Tony has won 20 Grammy Awards including a Grammy Lifetime Achievement award.

Image Credits - @itstonybennett Instagram

Also Read | Anushka Sharma's Daughter Vamika Receives Love From Actor's Doppelganger Julia Michaels

Also Read | Sunny Leone Asks Netizens A Tasty Question About Photos Of Her 'Yummy' Printed Pyjamas

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.