Gayatri Jayanti Quotes You Can Send To Your Friends And Family

Goddess Gayatri is worshipped as the Mother of Vedas. According to the holy texts and legends, a combination of Brahma, Vishnu, Shiva, and Vedas is considered as Goddess Gayatri. It is said that the four heads of Goddess Gayatri are the four different Vedas that everyone follows.

As per the holy texts, Goddess Gayatri appeared in the form of knowledge on the eleventh day of the Shukla Paksha of Jyeshta month which usually falls in the months of May and June. Gayatri Jayanti will be celebrated from Ekadashi tithi that begins at 2:57 PM on June 1 and ends at 12:04 PM on June 2, 2020. Gayatri Jayanti is celebrated by the uttering of the Gayatri Mantra on the occasion of Gayatri Jayanti. Here are some Gayatri Jayanti quotes that you can send to your friends and family on the auspicious day.

Gayatri Jayanti quotes

"Maharani Gayatri Devi - she was elegance and simplicity personified." "Just likes Adi Shakti maintains the balance of the world let mother Adya-Shakti Gayatri bring the balance to your life. Happy Gayatri Jayanti." "Let Maa Vaishnavi bring prosperity to your life on the day of Gayatri Jayanti. Happy Gayatri Jayanti" "Maheshwari Matrika will help you make changes you need in your life. Happy Gayatri Jayanti" "May goddess Gayatri bring divinity to you and your family. Happy Gayatri Jayanti."

"While most of us look for a light at the end of the tunnel, Goddess Gayatri is the source of light. May goddess Gayatri bring happiness in your life. Happy Gayatri Jayanti." “Of the many methods of yoga one of the most potent is the yoga of Gayatri mantra. Mantras have powers to endow one with remarkable abilities. The Gayatri mantra gives the devotees spiritual as well as material benefits.” “Even divinities like Brahma pray to Gayatri because Gayatri makes possible the realization of Brahman. Gayatri removes from you the propensity to evil actions.” “It is not possible for us to describe the greatness of Gayatri. It is not possible to act in this world beneficently without purity of mind. This purity of mind which brings in enlightenment leading to self-realisation is the result of the inspiration received from Gayatri. The avatara of Gayatri has occurred to aid us in the eradication of evil and to help increase the good.” “Of the many invaluable treasures given to us by our rishis, Gayatri is the incomparable one. Gayatri makes mind pure and gives the light of god to the soul and that releases light innumerable souls from the world’s bondage. Gayatri makes man god-loving while freeing him from worldly wants.”

"Even fools, criminals and men with unstable minds are able to attain enlightenment by the power of Gayatri. When that is so, then the worship of Gayatri by the firm and pure minded persons will surely lead them to self knowledge and self-realisation. " "I tell people that due to the sadhana of Gayatri hard austeries have been rendered unnecessary. The treatest of siddhis can be obtained by the japa of Gayatri. The Gayatri mantra is small but its powers immeasurable. " "Gayatri purifies the mind. Without the purity of mind our life is of no use. Gayatri is the producer of this purity of mind." "The great mantra of Gayatri has a unique contribution to make in the impending new age. Its impact on the moral and ethical renascence of this new scientific-intellec tual age will be unequalled, unparalleled and extraordinary. " "The four Vedas signify the philosophy of the eternity and absolute complementary role of Gayatri and yajna in the divine creation." "Gayatri and Yajna are described as the pillars of Indian philosophy and culture . The external source of universal knowledge , comprised in the Gayatri mantra is deciphered and the cosmic energy of sound contained in Mantra is activated and expanded with the help of Yajna"

