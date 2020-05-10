EXCLUSIVE: Geeta Basra Reveals How Motherhood 'moulds' Her, Opens Up About Challenges

Geeta Basra's social media is a paradise for many who love her enlightening outings with daughter Hinaya. The mother-daughter duo shell out major goals and their photos often take the internet by storm. The actor has also been very expressive about her parenting story and often shares snippets of her endearing 'motherhood' journey. In an exclusive chat with the Republic Media Network, Geeta Basra talked about how her baby princess teaches her so much and opened up about one of the challenges she came across as a mother. Basra also gave insights into Hinaya's 'busy' schedules at home.

Geeta Basra on how Hinaya teaches her

Geeta Basra said, "Hinaya is teaching me so much. When you have a child, it is not just about you just teaching the kid. You are also born as a mother. This is not something to go to the school and study, but motherhood is something which you learn on the spot."

Talking about how she keeps Hinaya busy amid the lockdown, Geeta Basra expressed, "We do so much, we play treasure hunt. I execute the game at home and Hinaya will zestfully find her treasure. We also play a lot of Uno cards, as she loves it." Moreover, the Dil Diya Hai actor further said, "Hinaaya loves playing cards so much, that she has now become a professional at it. There’s Simon Says, and a lot more too."

Geeta opens up about a challenge she faced in her motherhood journey

When questioned about any challenges she came across in her motherhood journey so far, Geeta Basra said, "Not really, but there was a time when Hinaya hit herself in a park, and that was a challenge for me because it was so scary. You never want your child to be hurt. Moreover, then getting her to the hospital was a difficult moment for me as a mother to face something like that, because it’s something you don’t know what to do at that moment of time. But you got to keep your level headed, keep calm and think straight. I think each day like I said, I am learning with her. So every challenge faced is something that naturally has to happen. Every step is going to be different, from her evolving as a toddler, to then going to the school, college and later the university."

Quirky traits Geeta & Harbhajan experience while parenting

Geeta Basra was quizzed about a quirky train that she and Harbhajan Singh as parents experience during their parenting journey, that fans may not know, to which the former replied, "My daughter, whatever it is, she has to sleep with me in the night. I think she’s very smart. if I send her off, she’ll go to her papa (Harbhajan Singh), and she will complain to him about me. And if he tries to send her off, she comes back to me and complains about him. Hinaya knows exactly how she has to grab that attention from her parents." Geeta Basra also revealed that she is the bedtime storyteller to Hinaya before they doze off.

