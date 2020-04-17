Harbhajan Singh Gives Glimpse Of Mumbai House Designed By Wife Geeta Basra; Watch Video

Veteran Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh made his international debut in 1998. The legendary off-spinner has represented India in 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is. With a collective tally of 711 wickets, he is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners of all time. Harbhajan Singh was part of the ‘Men in Blue’ team that lifted the 2007 World Twenty20 and 2011 World Cup and was a recognised force of the Indian line-up that remained the World's No.1 Test side between 2009 and 2011.

Also Read | Harbhajan Singh: Top 5 Noble Causes The CSK Spinner Has Supported Till Date

Harbhajan Singh house: All you need to know

In 2018, Harbhajan Singh appeared in a Flipkart commercial as part of their web series ‘Welcome Home’. In the video, he was also accompanied by his wife Geeta Basra. The couple can be seen giving a tour of their Mumbai residence which Geeta Basra claimed to have designed herself. The two showed their “spacious” living room, dining area, bedroom and also displayed their antique collection.

Also Read | Harbhajan Singh wife Geeta Basra Defends Cricketer Amid Backlash For Funding Afridi's Charity

Harbhajan Singh house on display online: Watch

Harbhajan Singh house: Harbhajan Singh net worth

According to superstarsbio.com, the Harbhajan Singh net worth figure is estimated to be US$12.5 million (approximately ₹95 crore). The Harbhajan Singh net worth figure comprises of his total earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an Indian cricket player. The Harbhajan Singh net worth information also comprises of him endorsing popular brands like Pepsi, Royal Stag and Reebok.

Also Read | Harbhajan Singh Backs IPL 2020 Teammate MS Dhoni's India Return Despite IPL 2020 Being Officially Postponed

Harbhajan Singh wife: Who is Geeta Basra?

Harbhajan Singh married his long-time girlfriend, Bollywood actress Geeta Basra on October 29, 2015. The couple has a three-year-old daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha. Geeta Basra made her Bollywood debut in 2006. Her debut project was a thriller movie titled Dil Diya Hai. Since her debut, she has also starred in other projects like Mr Joe B. Carvalho and Second Hand Husband.

Harbhajan Singh in the IPL 2020

Harbhajan Singh represents Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL). Having joined the franchise in 2018, the cricketer was retained by CSK for US$280,400 (approximately ₹2 crore) for IPL 2020. While the IPL 2020 was initially slated to commence on March 29, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently postponed the much-anticipated tournament until further notice in wake of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Also Read | Harbhajan Singh Net Worth, Salary, Endorsements, Media Commitments And Personal Life

Also Read | Harbhajan Singh and Harbhajan Singh Wife And Family Light Up Diyas With India Against Covid; As Does Saina Nehwal

Disclaimer: The above Harbhajan Singh net worth information from the Harbhajan Singh House details is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image credits: Flipkart YouTube channel