Gehana Vasisth's Porn Videos Controversy: Forced To Do 'bold' Scenes, Claim 3 Victims

Actor Gehana Vasisth aka Vandana Tiwari was recently arrested for allegedly shooting pornographic content in a Madh Island bungalow. As per ANI, four other people were arrested along with the actor, which included Roya Khan alias Yasmeen. Now as per Midday, three new people have come forward to tell the police that they were forced to do 'bold' scenes. Read further to know more about the case.

Also Read: Actress Gehana Vasisth Arrested For Allegedly Shooting Porn Videos; 4 More Of 'gang' Held

Gehana Vasisth's porn videos controversy

The police are currently investigating people from the industry who are allegedly engaged in selling their naked pictures on the Internet for cash. Sources told the publication that three people had signed an agreement with Vasisth's production house. They were asked to do some 'bold' scenes for the job.

It all started when Property Cell of the Crime Branch raided a bungalow in Madh Island. Many x-rated videos were found and Gehana was arrested and was presented in Court on Sunday. The court has sent the actor to police custody till February 10. As per the publication, Crime Branch officer said that they have found Gehana's obscene videos on porn websites. There are other models who have uploaded such videos and it is available to watch on subscription bases. The subscription costs around Rs 2000 or more. They further added that they are taking legal opinion on whether action should be taken against them for sharing adult content on their social media accounts and websites.

Also Read: Poonam Pandey Arrested In Goa For Shooting `obscene' Video At Dam

The officer also talked about how the Government has put a ban on porn sites and the models were uploading the video through VPN app. Besides Gehana and Roya Khan, photographer Monu Sharma, actors Bhanu Thakur, Arish Shaikh and creative director Pratibha Nalawade were arrested. The police have found out that the models were using HotHit app to upload the videos on websites which have over 4 lakh subscribers. They also believe that the arrested have earned crores through the act and have only paid 15k to 20k to the victims.

Also Read: CBI arrests Kashmir resident for running online child porn racket with US-based wife

Gehana Vasisth's TV shows

Gehana Vasisth's videos on her social media feature explicit content. On the work front, the actor has worked in various shows including Gandii Baat season 3 on Alt Balaji. She has also worked in Behenein on Star Plus and appeared as VJ on True Life show on MTV India. She has also won Miss Asia Bikini in the year 2012.

Also Read: Gehana Vasisth, Gandi Baat Actor, Suffers Heart Attack After ‘working For 48 Hrs'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.