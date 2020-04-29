Irrfan Khan's Demise: Rajasthan CM Gehlot Pays Tribute; prays For Star's Soul And Family

Extending heartfelt condolences to the family of actor Irrfan Khan on his sudden demise on Wednesday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that he is saddened and shocked. He called Khan one of the most versatile actors and prayed for his soul to rest in peace. Irrfan Khan passed away at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. He was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday.

I am saddened and shocked to know about the untimely demise of one of our country's most versatile actors, #IrrfanKhan. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. May God give them strength. May his soul rest in peace. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 29, 2020

Irrfan had announced in 2018 that he was suffering from neuroendocrine tumour, a type of cancer. He had undergone treatment in the UK and had returned to India last year. Irrfan’s mother Saeeda Begum passed away in Jaipur a few days ago, but he was not able to attend the funeral.

Irrfan Khan's team announced his demise:

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”

In India, his most famous films include his debut, the Academy Award-nominated Salaam Bombay!, Maqbool (2004), Paan Singh Tomar (2011), The Lunchbox (2013), Haider (2014), Gunday (2014), Piku (2015) and Talvar (2015) and Hindi Medium (2017). Irrfan was last seen in Angrezi Medium, the last major film to release before the COVID-19, and earned praises from celebrities after its digital premiere.

