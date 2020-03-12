Irrfan Khan And Other Bollywood Actors Who Got A Style Makeover; See Pictures

From Mumtaz’s tangerine sari in Brahmachari (1968) to Deepika Padukone’s wardrobe in Padmaavat, Bollywood films have always made an impact on the audiences, influencing their sartorial choices. Many actors in Bollywood went through a varied journey in their prolific career. Be their off-screen appearances or on-screen presence, these actors' style evolution has inspired their fans immensely. Listed below are the names of Bollywood actors who got a style makeover. Take a look:

Irrfan Khan

The actor made his debut with the film Salaam Bombay and is currently gearing up for his next film Angrezi Medium. The Piku actor has consistently managed to wow fans with his acting prowess. From making the Lungi look graceful to wearing horizontal and vertical stripes in a relaxed silhouette, the actor has proved his style game.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

From Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s role in Kahaani to his recent release Motichoor Chaknachoor, the actor’s style has improved over the years. From his earlier rustic looks, the actor has now transformed into a dapper and mature guy. He is considered as one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood.

Alia Bhatt

The daughter of actor/producer Soni Razdan and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt made her debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year (2012). Since then, many of her fans have witnessed the star’s meteoric rise to being one of the best actors in Bollywood. Also, her wardrobe has evolved since she first appeared in the public eye.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, has always mesmerised her fans with her style statements. Be it her casual airport looks or on-screen look appearances, she has slayed in various shades of glamour. She made her debut in 2006 with Shah Rukh Khan's Om Shanti Om and since then has risen in terms of her acting skills and fashion choices.

