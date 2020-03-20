Tabu And Irrfan Khan’s Most Memorable Films That Are Too Good To Miss; See List Here

Tabu debuted in the film industry with Sagar Sarhadi’s Bazaar in 1982. She has now established herself as one of the most acclaimed actors in the industry. Throughout her career, Tabu has received several accolades and awards including the prestigious Padma Shri Award.

The actor has also been a part of several critically acclaimed international films as well like The Namesake, Life Of Pi, etc. She is also known to share great chemistry with many of her co-stars and Irrfan Khan being one of them. Here are her best movies with Irrfan Khan:

ALSO READ | Tabu’s Most Memorable Coming-of-age Films That Are Too Good To Miss; See List Here

Tabu and Irrfan Khan movies

1. The Namesake (2006)

The Namesake starred Irrfan Khan, Tabu, Kal Penn and Sahira Nair in lead roles. The film traced the story of how Irrfan Khan and Tabu’s lives change after they get married. The movie was based on Jhumpa Lahiri's novel of the same name. The flick opened to positive reviews, especially from the American audience. It was even screened at several film festivals including Toronto Film Festival and New York Film Festival.

ALSO READ | Tabu's Intense Bollywood Films That You Must Watch Right Away

2. Maqbool (2003)

Tabu and Irrfan Khan starrer Maqbool was directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The film was an adaptation of Willian Shakespeare’s tragic novel, Macbeth. It did not perform well at the box office but the team of Maqbool won critical acclaim for their contribution to the film. The movie was also a part of several international film festivals including the Toronto International Film Festival, Cannes Film Festival, etc.

3. Life of Pi (2012)

Life of Pi was based on Yann Martel's 2001 novel of the same name and was directed by Ang Lee. The film starred Suraj Sharma, Irrfan Khan, Rafe Spall, Tabu and Adil Hussain in lead roles. The film opened to positive reviews and was even screened at several international film festivals. It won several awards that year.

ALSO READ | Tabu's 2003 Film Maqbool Was Supposed To Have Akshay Kumar As Lead. Learn More Trivia Here

4. Ghaath (2000)

Irrfan Khan played a supporting role in this Akashdeep directorial. On the other hand, Tabu played the female lead in Ghaath. The film also starred Manoj Bajpayee, Om Puri, Aparna Sen and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles. The film failed to perform well at the box office but gained positive reviews from the critics.

ALSO READ | Tabu's Most Stunning Western Outfits That You Must Check Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.