Genelia Deshmukh Opens Up About Her Perception Of Roles; Read Details

Genelia Deshmukh recently shared her take on the kind of roles she would like to essay in an interview. She stated that she had no qualms in essaying the role of a mother or anyone of her age. Take a look at the details revealed by the actor.



In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Genelia Deshmukh talked about how she was open to working on films and web series. The actor, who took a hiatus from acting, shared how she liked and connected with the strong female characters in shows like Aarya and Delhi Crime. She stated how she connected with such characters and wished to essay roles that she would enjoy doing if she made her comeback. The actor also made it clear that she did not have any perception that she won't play the role of a mother or someone her age on-screen.

Also Read When Riteish Deshmukh Took Over Mumbai's Worli Area As A 'Banjo' Player; Details Inside

Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh

Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh got married in 2012 and have two kids, Riaan and Rahyl. She took a break to focus on her family, especially her kids. While Genelia Deshmukh was on a long break from movies, she did give sneak peek of her personal life on her Instagram handle and shared her quality moments spent with her family and friends. She recently posted a few pictures showing how much love she had for the kids in her family. Take a look:

Genelia's love for kids

In one of her latest posts, she cutely wished her little nephew a happy birthday. She wrote in the caption that he was less of a nephew and more like a son to her. And she’d spend the rest of her life loving him, protecting him and doing whatever it took to make him happy. She added how he managed to conquer every corner of her heart and promised him to sing Baby Shark on repeat even if the whole world was bored of them.



Also Read Riteish Deshmukh Jokes On Why Dream11 IPL Is Being Played This Year; Netizens Get Serious

Genelia Deshmukh posted yet another post for one of her nephews. Addressing Avan, she stated how he had an amazing ability to teach and how she kept learning from him. She later stated that he always managed to keep her awestruck by being so amazing and thanked him for being the wonderful boy he was. She ended up by stating how much everyone loved little Avan.

Also Read Genelia Deshmukh Wishes Nephew Niev On B'day, Promises To Spend Her Life Loving Him

Also Read Riteish Deshmukh's Old Pic From "many Moons Ago" Has Fans Calling Him 'Charming As Ever'

Image Source- Genelia Deshmukh's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.