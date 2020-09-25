When Riteish Deshmukh Took Over Mumbai's Worli Area As A 'Banjo' Player; Details Inside

Riteish Deshmukh has starred in many movies over the years and has never shied away from experimental roles. Back in 2016, the actor shot for a movie in Mumbai’s Worli area. Not only was it shot in Worli, but at live locations in the area. Find out below, which Mumbai based movie did Riteish Deshmukh star in.

When Riteish Deshmukh shot a film in Worli

Mumbai is the home for the Hindi and Marathi film industry. Mumbai has played the backdrop for many films and shows. Apart from being a backdrop, in many of these films, Mumbai played a pivotal character as well. The city has been no less than a friend to the lead actors of these movies.

One such actor who befriended Mumbai for his film was actor Riteish Deshmukh. Back in 2016, Riteish Deshmukh worked in a movie titled Banjo. He starred alongside Rockstar actor Nargis Fakhri in the movie. According to the film’s IMDb page, Banjo was mostly shot in Mumbai’s Worli area.

Also read | Riteish Deshmukh Showers Birthday Love On 'Sundi' Akshay Kumar; Says 'I Wish You The Best'

Many shots in the film will give you a fair idea about the Worli shooting locations. These shooting locations in Worli witnessed the magic of Riteish Deshmukh and Nargis Fakhri’s fresh pairing. Apart from Nargis Fakhri and Riteish Deshmukh’s fresh pairing, Banjo was also the Hindi directorial debut film for Ravi Jadhav.

'Banjo' trivia

In the film, Banjo, Riteish plays the role of a Mumbai-based Banjo player.

As mentioned earlier, Banjo marked Ravi Jadhav’s Hindi directorial debut. Since Ravi Jadhav has worked extensively in the Marathi film industry, many actors from the industry are part of the film.

Banjo is based on a Marathi movie of the same name.

The song, Om Ganapataye Namaha Deva became extremely popular after its release. The song found a permanent spot in many Ganapati songs playlist. Many scenes in the film also revolve around the Ganpati festival and the movie was also released during the festival.

Also read | Riteish Deshmukh Celebrates 'International Dog Day' With A Rib-tickling Tweet; Check Out

Riteish Deshmukh’s movies shot in Mumbai

Riteish Deshmukh is not new to shooting for his films in Mumbai. Back in 2005, he played the role of an amateur con man alongside Abhishek Bachchan in the film Bluffmaster!. Mumbai played a major character in the film. The film Apna Sapna Money Money also provided a closer look at the working-class people in Mumbai through a comical angle. Last but not the least, Ek Villain and Marjaavaan were the recent two films that showed Riteish Deshmukh walking hand-in-hand with Mumbai hustle and bustle.

Also read | Riteish Deshmukh Shares Throwback Pics From 'Housefull 4', Asks Fans To 'guess The Sound'

Also read | Nishikant Kamat Passes Away: Riteish Deshmukh, Soha Ali Khan, & Other B'wood Celebs Mourn

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.