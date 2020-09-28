Riteish Deshmukh's Old Pic From "many Moons Ago" Has Fans Calling Him 'Charming As Ever'

Ek Villian actor Riteish Deshmukh is quite active on social media. He often shares pictures of his family members or with some of his friends and co-stars. The actor recently shared a throwback picture from the sets of one of his movies on Instagram, writing a caption under the picture that it was taken ' many moons ago'.

Riteish Deshmukh shares throwback picture

Dressed in a semi-formal outfit, Riteish Deshmukh wore a striped pink and white shirt and paired it with blue jeans. He wore a floral print brown belt to hold the outfit together, as he tucked his shirt in his jeans. This picture was taken from the days when the actor had long hair. Riteish Deshmukh was all smiles as he posed for a picture.

Riteish Deshmukh's fans on Instagram went gaga over his throwback picture. As soon as the actor uploaded the picture with a caption, 'Many moons ago'(sic), his comment section was filled with his fans praising him for the picture. One of Riteish Deshmukh's fan appreciated the actor and told him that he looked exactly the same, even after so many years. One of his fans also wrote that he looked 'charming as ever'. Some also praised the actor's picture by leaving emojis under it.

Currently, Riteish Deshmukh has been spending time with his family in quarantine. He shares pictures of his whereabouts on Instagram. He spent time with his sons and also made several entertaining TikTok videos. On the work front, Riteish Deshmukh was last seen in the Bollywood movie Baaghi 3. The film also starred Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Ankita Lokhande in the lead roles. Baaghi 3 was the third and the final film of the Baaghi film series. It follows the story of a man named Ronnie who saves his timid brother from bullies.

