Genelia Deshmukh Wishes Nephew Niev On B'day, Promises To Spend Her Life Loving Him

Bollywood actor Genelia Deshmukh wished her little nephew on his 2nd birthday. She took to social media and shared adorable photos of herself with Niev through her official handles. It features the baby boy sitting on the actor’s lap as she is smiling for the capture. Check out the post:

Genelia Deshmukh wishes nephew Niev on his second birthday

Genelia Deshmukh shared a series of photos with her nephew Niev through her official handles on September 29, 2020, Tuesday. She wished the son of her little brother Nigel D’Souza on his birthday with an adorable post. The actor posted pictures of herself with the baby boy on this occasion.

In the caption accompanying her Instagram post, Genelia Deshmukh wrote, "My Dearest Nievo Pievo, You are less of a nephew and more like a son to me. And I will spend the rest of my life loving you, protecting you and doing whatever makes you happy... You have conquered every corner of my heart little one, and I promise to sing Baby Shark on repeat to you, even if the whole world is bored of us... Happy Birthday, Baby Boy, I Love You more than you will ever know â¤ï¸ @ensaluja @nigeldsouza12". Check out Genelia Deshmukh's post for Nigel D'Souza's son:

Response to Genelia Deshmukh's photos

Within an hour of sharing the post on Instagram, Genelia Deshmukh garnered more than 1, 38, 000 likes and over 265 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities of the actor wished happy birthday to Nigel D’Souza’s son. Many among them also complimented Genelia Deshmukh’s photos with Niev and called the duo cute and adorable. On the other hand, several people expressed themselves through a series of emoticons such as hearts, hugs, kisses, heart-eyed smileys, fire, and blossoms, to name a few. Here are some of the responses to the post:

Also read: Genelia Deshmukh Sends Birthday Wishes For Brother 'Nigu Pigu', Says 'Can Depend On You'

Also read: Kirti Kulhari Teases New Project With Pankaj Tripathi, Says ‘cannot Reveal Details’

Genelia Deshmukh's Twitter post

Meanwhile, Genelia Deshmukh also shared a similar post on her official twitter handle. While the actor has written the same caption, she has shared a different picture of Nigel D’Souza’s son. Check out Deshmukh’s post on Niev’s birthday.

My Nievâ¤ï¸

You are less of a nephew and more like a son to me. You have conquered every corner of my heart little one and I promise to sing Baby Shark on repeat to you,even if the whole world is bored of us.Happy Birthday Baby Boy.I Love You more than you will ever know â¤ï¸

. pic.twitter.com/I0Hi7nqbaf — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) September 29, 2020

Also read: Kirti Kulhari Virtually Revisits Himachal Pradesh To Express Her 'love For Cafes'

Also read: Genelia Deshmukh Reveals Husband Riteish And Family Underwent COVID- 19 Tests In August

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.