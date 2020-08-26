Riteish Deshmukh Celebrates 'International Dog Day' With A Rib-tickling Tweet; Check Out

Riteish Deshmukh celebrated International Dog Day by treating his fans with a hilarious post. On August 26, Wednesday, the actor took to his Twitter handle and tweeted, "हर कुत्ते का दिन आता है। ... literally that would be today. #InternationalDogDay". "हर कुत्ते का दिन आता है" translates to "every dog ​​has its day". Take a look at Riteish Deshmukh's Twitter.

Riteish Deshmukh's humorous tweet

हर कुत्ते का दिन आता है। ... literally that would be today. #InternationalDogDay — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 26, 2020

Several fans and followers have reacted to Riteish Deshmukh's tweet. One of the users said, "hahah Dada nice lines Dog day special", while another wrote, "True lines sirr". Many netizens agreed with the actor's joke and reacted with different quirky GIFs. Check out some fans' reactions below.

😁😂🤣 happy dog day sir — Hemant gupta (@hemantgupta947) August 26, 2020

aaj sabhi kutto ka aa gaya 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — sach k "SHIVAAY" 🇮🇳 (@k_shivaay) August 26, 2020

Apart from Riteish Deshmukh, several other Bollywood stars also celebrated International Dog Day. Among the many celebs, actors Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor and Pulkit Samrat have shared cute pictures and videos of their pets. Along with the posts, the duo has also gone on to pen cute messages for their pets on the occasion of International Dog Day 2020. Take a look.

Anushka Sharma

On August 26, Wednesday, Anuskha Sharma took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable video of her pet. In this Instagram story, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor's pet dog can be seen fighting with the bags and later the pet goes running to the actor trying to get hold of her hand. The actor penned a sweet note with her video-"Dogs- easily distracted from combat with a bag when they hear the call of love. So much to learn from them. #InternationalDogDay”. Take a look at Anushka’s post below.

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor shared a couple of pictures of his pet dog Maximus. He also shared a video featuring his goofy pictures. Along with these pictures, the actor added several happy emojis and wrote “#InternationalDogDay”. Arjun Kapoor's pet definitely stole the limelight on his Instagram feed. Take a look at the posts below.

Actor Pulkit Samrat also took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of his pet husky Drogo. Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, "Happy #InternationalDogDay @drogohusky 🐶🐶🐶🐶 kyunki apun ka doggie international hai!! 💓🤩". Check out the post below.

